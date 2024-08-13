Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer: Meet Charles’ sister!

Today, Hulu finally unveiled the long-awaited Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer and with that, answered at least one big question. No, we are not talking about who killed Jane Lynch’s character of Sazz Pataki. Instead, we’re putting the focus on something else we deem to be rather important: Melissa McCarthy’s actual role!

While we know that Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy are all playing versions of themselves on the series, here you are going to see the comedy superstar taking on a part that should be really fun in its own right: Charles’ sister! She apparently lives out on Long Island, and also has a rather shockingly enormous assortment of dolls. She serves as a safehouse from the trio after they start to suspect that Steve Martin’s character was the target of the attack over Sazz — something that could be a huge storyline moving forward. (Remember that the joke is that Sazz and Charles look alike — if the killer was operating from a distance, it is fair to think about this.)

As for what else the trailer (watch here) gives us, the movie version of Only Murders in the Building seems to be getting off the ground! Of course, Levy, Galifianakis, and Longoria all think that they can be useful for the case, but that probably will not end up being the case and that’s a part of the comedy here.

Remember, as well, that there are SO many other great guest stars to be excited about moving forward here. In addition to the aforementioned names you also have Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani. Also, Meryl Streep is coming back as Loretta as well!

