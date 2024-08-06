Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez’s favorite?

The arrival of Only Murders in the Building season 4 is a mere matter of weeks away and, of course, there is a lot to be excited about. After all, if Selena Gomez is stoked for what the story ahead will look like, so should we! She’s been a part of this from the beginning and has explored the evolution of Mabel Mora first-hand. It does feel clear that things are going to get messy for her personally, and that is without even noting the excellent mystery about what happened to Sazz Pataki.

Moving forward, we know that there’s also a chance to see Mabel, Charles, and Oliver completely out of their element. How else would you describe their impending arrival in Los Angeles? There is 100% a lot to be excited about there as the trio find themselves the subject of a movie based mostly on their podcast.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez had the following to say about some of what could be coming on the series as we move forward:

I think this is our most exciting season yet. That’s what I would definitely say with confidence, because it was far too fun. How it came together was so magical. Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favorite season.

Of course, we anticipate that there are going to be a handful of pleasant surprises along the way here — mostly because honestly, how could there not be? A big part of the fun of where things stand right now is going to come via how the writers constant thwart explanations. It’s even possible Sazz’s killer could be out in Los Angeles!

