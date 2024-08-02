Only Murders in the Building season 4: New Selena Gomez poster

The premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming up later this month — why not see two sides to Mabel Mora?

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram right now, you can see an image that features both Selena Gomez as well as Eva Longoria playing the character — or, at least various versions of her. If you have not heard as of yet, the new season of the Hulu comedy is going to feature a Hollywood storyline in which we see Charles, Mabel, and Oliver learn there is interest in a movie coming out based on their podcast. Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are cast to play the movie versions of their characters. (We have seen some confusion from some fans, who think the “new trio” is actually taking over from the old one — that is 100% not the case.)

Now, one of the things that we’ve also seen online is questions why Mabel is being seemingly played older in the movie than in the real-world universe of the show. One joke that has come out about this (we’ll see if it makes the show edit or not) is that Hollywood executives thought it would be creepy if two older men were hanging out with someone Mabel’s age. We know that at one point, there were a lot of theories out there that Longoria could be playing Mabel’s aunt, who has been discussed but has never been featured on-screen.

Hopefully, this entire Only Murders in the Building storyline proves to be a blast but, at the same time, it can’t just replace the murder mystery at the heart of the show. At the end of season 3, Sazz Pataki was killed. Who did it, and why? We hope that there are going to be clues scattered throughout the season and in some unexpected places.

