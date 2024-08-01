Only Murders in the Building season 4: Zach Galifianakis as Oliver?

One of the things that the Only Murders in the Building team at Hulu is doing right now is pretty simple: Finding a unique way to get creative with some of their posters! This means that we are getting a chance to see spotlights on not just the main characters, but multiple actors who are going to be playing them.

Confused? Need more clarification? Then be sure to read on…

If you head over to the show’s Instagram right now, you can see a new shot that features both Martin Short as well as Zach Galifianakis as Oliver Putnam. If you are wondering what is going on here, the answer is actually rather simple: Zach is playing Oliver in the movie based on the podcast, which will be a part of the upcoming season. We’ve seen some people on social media be confused about this, but note that Short is not being replaced. The same goes for Steve Martin as Charles — there is also a poster out there that is showing Eugene Levy’s version of the character.

Given the posters that we’ve seen so far, we tend to think that the next preview that will be released is both Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria as Mabel Mora — this could be out there as early as tomorrow! We do tend to think that all three of these actors portraying the trio will have a lot of fun with this story. Yet, at the same time, let’s not forget that the biggest mystery at the center of the season is who killed Sazz Pataki — and absolutely, it would not be good news for the show to venture that far away from that very thing.

