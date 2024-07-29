Only Murders in the Building season 4: Jesse Williams not returning

If you have been concerned about Jesse Williams’ status on Only Murders in the Building season 4 for a good while, we now have bad news.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the Grey’s Anatomy alum officially confirmed that he will no longer be a part of the series moving forward, putting it in pretty-simple terms that he is not going to be a part of the show anymore.

What is the reason for that? It could have been either story-driven or schedule related. What we will say, though, is that the moment it was clear that Mabel would be spending some time in Los Angeles this coming season, it felt like it would be easy to then bring Tobert back. He had ventured out to the West Coast already for a career opportunity, so why not work in order to have the two reconnect in some way? Their status was left somewhat up in the air at the conclusion of season 3.

What we hope this does not mean…

Ultimately, Mabel does not actually need another love interest moving forward, as it would be more than fine if she spends a season working on other things in relation to herself. Could you still pair her up with someone eventually? Sure, especially since there are a whole host of people who would love to see her end up with Theo (James Caverly) at some point. The two characters have good chemistry, and they have also each gone through a lot of traumatic stuff. Also, it would be nice for Mabel to be involved with someone who feels like more of a permanent part of the show and not someone who is more of a one-season star and that’s it.

For now, though, let Selena Gomez’s character be single for a while! We may have enough romance on the show elsewhere, especially if Loretta and Oliver are still going strong.

