Only Murders in the Building season 4 poster: All about the movies

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 4 poised to arrive on Hulu next month, can we rejoice in the launch of a new poster?

Much like the season 3 image above harkened to the arrival of a Broadway-centric story, it made sense that the latest season for the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series make a nod to Hollywood. A big part of the story will be set there, largely due to the fact that a movie is being planned based on Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. Will it actually happen? That is a big question, but also one of many that are tackled within a season that is poised to be messy a million times over. They cannot get too distracted by all the bright lights and big questions, especially when you consider that there is still a major mystery to be resolved regarding the death of one Sazz Pataki.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

If you visit the show’s official Instagram now, you can see the new movie-themed poster for season 4. Meanwhile, the official synopsis below does a good job of its own setting the table:

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, the trio’s investigation leads them to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Don’t read too hard into the poster or the synopsis; it is hard to see any major clues scattered throughout any of this.

Who is going to appear this season?

Beyond Lynch, there are also going to be appearances from the likes of Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis. Meryl Streep is also back as Loretta in some form, and there is always a possibility for another surprise or two along the way. (Fingers crossed for more Theo, who arguably as better chemistry with Mabel than any other character on the show as of late.)

There is no reporting to suggest that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be the final chapter; in reading the proverbial tea leaves here, this feels 100% like the sort of show that lasts however long its A-list cast wants to make it happen. They are all seemingly having a great time, so why stop now?

Related – See another great Only Murders in the Building season 4 tease courtesy of Longoria

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Does a poster actually help your excitement in what lies ahead? Go ahead and share in the comments, and also come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







