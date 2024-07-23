Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eva Longoria on new ‘role’

There are a few things that make Only Murders in the Building season 4 stand out from the pack, with the Hollywood storyline being front and center. How can it not?

For those who have not heard already, one of the things that will make this season different is the opportunity to see Charles, Mabel, and Oliver actually head out to the West Coast so that they can potentially see their podcast inspire a feature film. One big part of this that will be fun is seeing real-life actors take on the roles of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver.

For those who have not heard, Eva Longoria is going to be stepping into the role Selena Gomez plays on the show, and it certainly seems like she had a great time! Speaking on the subject further to IndieWire, here is some of what the actress had to say:

It was announced I was on the show, and [friends] were like, ‘Who? What character are you playing? Are you the murderer?’ And I was like, ‘No. But I will tell you, it’s the best character I’ve ever played in my life: It’s me!’

I have such funny lines. The showrunner [John Hoffman] called me the other day, and he goes, ‘Episode 7, my husband and I are crying laughing, we can’t get through the edit, I can’t even give notes because he has to keep rewinding and we keep laughing.’ But also hello! Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming. To be on that set was pretty unreal. To be with Meryl? My god.”

We do think that a lot of these guest spots are going to be really fun, and we do know from the past two seasons that there is a way to balance them while still focusing on the mystery. If you can deliver both constant laughter and a whodunnit, isn’t there a lot to like the end?

