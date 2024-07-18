Only Murders in the Building season 4: See a fun new teaser!

In a little over a month on August 27, you are going to see the arrival of Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu. Is there a lot to look forward to? Well, let’s just answer that question with an “absolutely.”

After all, consider the mystery of who killed Sazz at the center of the next season, or a sideplot that could feature Charles, Mabel, and Oliver heading to Hollywood to consider a movie based on their hit podcast. Things are going to be crazy, funny, and also still meaningful during the upcoming season, and we are excited to watch all of it play out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

While you wait, though, why not see a fun new teaser? If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of precisely what we are talking about here! While it is true that this does not necessarily give anything away in terms of the story, it is always nice to get a laugh courtesy of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, three people who often excel at providing them. This teaser comes on the heels of the show getting a ton of nominations, including Selena finally getting some love as a lead actress.

What does the long-term future hold at present?

No one is saying, but at least for now we are not seeing any explicit evidence that makes us think that season 4 is going to be the final one! That makes us think that there could be at least one more season coming and honestly, we want this world to last however long the actors and producers do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Only Murders in the Building season 4, including details via Jane Lynch

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other great updates coming your way here before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







