Only Murders in the Building season 4: More on the Sazz story

As so many of you are aware at the moment, the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu will be a big spotlight for Sazz. Just think about what we’re going to have a chance to see? There are opportunities aplenty in here to learn more about Jane Lynch’s character, including her history with Charles and (eventually) who murdered her at the end of season 3.

At the moment, there are absolutely a lot of questions to consider when it comes to the murder itself. Take, for example, whether she was the actual target, given that she was shot at a distance from Charles’ apartment and the two have a pretty clear resemblance physically. Beyond just that, who would actually want her gone? She never felt like she was someone who would have a ton of enemies.

Speaking to Deadline, Lynch noted that showrunner John Hoffman created a really fun storyline for the season, one that would offer a ton of opportunities to get to know this character a little bit better:

“[Hoffman] had it all figured out. He had to reverse-engineer it but he knew what he wanted to do and what he wanted to show about the relationship between Charles and Sazz. One of the joys of doing this past season has been working with Steve and developing this really sweet relationship. You could always tell we have a nice relationship but it goes it goes pretty deep and it’s pretty delicious. It was a joy to play with [Steve] Martin and was just so much fun.”

You are going to be seeing Jane turn up in a significant chunk of the show’s season 4 episodes, so this will be quite similar to what we saw from Bunny in season 2 or Ben in season 3. Even if Sazz may not be around in the present, there’s still a lot of exciting stuff from her past to dive into!

