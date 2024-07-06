Only Murders in the Building season 4: An Eva Longoria surprise!

For those who are not aware already, Eva Longoria is one of many performers who are on board for Only Murders in the Building season 4 — and her role is plenty of fun! She will be playing the part of Mabel Mora, but in the big-screen version seemingly in development on the show. We tend to imagine that there are going to be fun scenes aplenty because of this between her and Selena Gomez.

With all of that being said, it is actually Longoria’s relationship with another cast member in Meryl Streep that we want to discuss further in this piece…

In a recent interview with Extra, the Desperate Housewives alum confirmed that she and the Oscar-winning icon are actually cousins, and that’s a dynamic that the two actually had some fun with on set:

Meryl and I are cousins. We both did the Dr. Gates DNA show and Meryl and I shared a relative … Years later, I saw her at an event and my friend’s like, ‘Go tell her you’re cousins.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not telling Meryl Streep we’re cousins.’ Then I hear, ‘Cousin!’ and I turned around and it’s Meryl.

… To do Murders in the Building together was really, really fun, and to call each other ‘cousin.’

How much screen time will Meryl and Eva have on the new season? We wonder about that, mostly because their characters may or may not have any major reasons to interact. With that being said, it would be pretty funny if Streep’s Loretta Durkin actually plays the part of herself in the movie, given that the character is an actress on the rise.

Luckily, we won’t be stuck waiting too much longer to see a lot of this play out, as Only Murders in the Building is slated to premiere in August.

