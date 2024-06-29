Only Murders in the Building season 4: A Melissa McCarthy video

We are thrilled today to have something new that is, at least, adjacent to Only Murders in the Building season 4 over at Hulu. It is another interview from Martin Short’s guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

We’ve written already about some chats that the legendary actor has had with the likes of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Jane Lynch throughout the week. Now, why not go ahead and add Melissa McCarthy to the mix?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a big part of what makes this particular interaction so special. You see, Short did the entirety of last night’s show as his famous showbiz character of Jiminy Glick, known for his insane wit and ability to make people laugh at the turn of a dime. We’ve seen that in so many different forms already, and we’ve laughed almost constantly at it. (Watching Bill Hader laughing at Glick repeatedly was something to behold.)

While there was little news shared in this interview about McCarthy’s season 4 role on the Hulu comedy, she did something rather rare in this interview: She held her own with Glick! It is almost impossible to be interviewed by him without laughing hysterically, and being able to keep up with him is really the best test of Melissa’s comedic chops that you are ever going to find. This is another reminder that the actress is almost certainly going to be brilliant on this upcoming season, which revolves around the mysterious death of Lynch’s character, Charles’ one-time stunt double Sazz Pataki. Over time, we do tend to think more and more information will be hinted at.

What are you most excited to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 over at Hulu, especially from Melissa McCarthy?

