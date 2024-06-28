Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez visits Martin Short

Just in case you wanted a new reason to smile heading into the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere in August, we’ve got it! After all, Selena Gomez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which was guest-hosted by none other than Martin Short.

If you did not know for whatever reason, watching these two together is absolutely a delight. It was hard to imagine in advance that there would be such an immediate bond and yet, it happened! Both Short and Steve Martin get to take on this role of friend / mentor to Selena, even though she is incredibly accomplished in her own right.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Selena discuss working with Short, their experience filming in front of paparazzi, and also how much they’ve learned from each other. At a certain point, you also see Selena (who is a makeup guru thanks to Rare Beauty) apply some of her product to her co-star, which is worthy of a few laughs on its own.

Is there a lot of season 4 talk in here?

Not necessarily, but we don’t think that this comes as much of a surprise. Since the new season is still a couple of months away, there is clearly not too much of a desire to rush anything along. The main mystery here revolves around the death of Sazz Pataki, but beyond just that, there is also going to be an effort made to film an entire movie all about the trio. Will that happen? Well, let’s just say that we have to wait and see … but we at least know that a major studio is working on it in the world of the show and has even cast their versions of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel.

