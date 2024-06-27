Only Murders in the Building season 4: Jane Lynch shares stories

This entire week has shown to be a great one for Only Murders in the Building fans, largely because of opportunities to see the cast together!

After all, Martin Short is hosting all season long on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and with that, Jane Lynch was a guest on last night’s episode. So, what did she have to say about the series?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

First and foremost, here is your reminder that you are going to have a chance to see plenty of Sazz Pataki moving forward. It was just hard for Lynch to tease much of it last night (watch the full interview here). Why? Well, her character is dead! She was killed at the end of the season 3 finale but moving forward, there are still some plans for her to be featured in some flashbacks that better explain more of her backstory.

So rather than focusing on spoilers or giving too much away here, let’s just say that the interview between Lynch and Short is just an opportunity to get to know their dynamic better, including how they both prepare on set and what it is like for Lynch to play Sazz, someone who works as a student double for Steve Martin’s character of Charles. This part is yet another great chapter in what is a pretty extraordinary career for Jane, who was a great under-the-radar actor for many years before Best in Show, Two and a Half Men, and of course Glee made her into a household name.

There are more special interviews coming up throughout the week while Short is guest-hosting, so we’re ready for some good stuff there — and we’d also love it if a trailer surfaces at some point!

Related – Check out more news on Only Murders in the Building season 4, including more from Steve Martin

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 for Jane Lynch?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







