Only Murders in the Building season 4: Steve Martin sets the stage

As you get prepared for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere on Hulu in August, why not hear from Steve Martin?

For those of you who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, Martin Short is serving as the guest host all week long on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and with that, a lot of people from the hit show are going to be appearing. Steve started things off last night, and there was at least one funny tease for what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full interview between Steve and Marty that features the two roasting each other, but also commenting further on the new season. If you have not heard, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis are going to playing versions of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in a movie based on the podcast in season 4. So why those three? Apparently, there’s a line in here that Longoria is asked to play Mabel, and that the studio casted only for her to make the dynamic between the guys and her “less creepy.” (Of course, this generated some laughs.)

Steve and Marty also share in here a few different stories from the past, including some praise for Meryl Streep, who is about the easiest person to praise ever. Remember as well here that she is going to be back as Loretta moving forward, and we hope that her relationship with Oliver continues to advance in some shape or form. They are two of the most likable people to watch within the entire ensemble, right?

Hopefully, throughout the rest of the week there are a few more previews to be excited about…

