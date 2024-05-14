Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date, teaser!

The wait for more news on Only Murders in the Building season 4 is over — commence celebrating now!

Today, the folks at Hulu officially revealed that come Tuesday, August 27 you are going to be seeing the murder-mystery comedy back for more! This time around, the death at the center of the mystery is that of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), but there is a lot more to the story beyond just that.

As the new teaser over at the link here gives away, a chunk of the new season is going to revolve around Mabel, Charles, and Oliver learning that a major Hollywood studio wants to make a movie about their podcast — hence, the reason why some of the season was filmed out in Los Angeles. Odds are, there will be a lot of antics that go along with this.

If the mystery wasn’t enough to get you excited, let’s just say that Hulu added further to the Only Murders in the Building cast today. Joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez this season is Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and the newly-revealed Melissa McCarthy. You are getting basically a who’s who of really famous names from the past several decades, and there is always a chance more could be announced. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, fresh off of her huge awards-show circuit this past year, is also going to be back in some capacity.

Now, let the fun theories and/or speculation begin about who killed Sazz! We’re also, for the record, quite happy that nobody is saying that season 4 is going to be the final one — that makes us hopeful for at least one more chapter after the fact, if not even more.

