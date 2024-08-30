Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, August 30, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Of course, we do want nothing more than to see the show back sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news on the subject of the show: There is no episode tonight. We are, unfortunately, still several months away from seeing the series back on the air. The plan appears to be to bring it back on October 18, and we tend to imagine that in the weeks to come, some of the promotion for the next chapter will really start to roll in.

As for what lies ahead this season, we know that a lot of the buzz over the past few weeks has resolved almost exclusively on Jared Padalecki having an arc as Camden — which of course may turn into a full-fledged spin-off of its own down the road. It’s fascinating to have so much info on that already and yet, so little info on what is happening with Bode and Gabriela. She planned to marry Diego at the end of last season, but is that actually still happening? This is where there is a certain measure of ambiguity right now. The story is going to pick up shortly after where last season left off, and that means there’s a great opportunity to dive head-first into all of that.

For those wondering about the other spin-off right now in Sheriff Country, it remains our hope here that you are going to see at least some sort of tease on that before too long. After all, CBS has reason aplenty to get people excited about it before it eventually premieres within the 2025-26 TV season.

