Fire Country season 3 video: See Max Thieriot, cast at work!

As many of you may have heard at this point, the Fire Country season 3 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, October 18. Why not celebrate with a new video?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, and a number of other cast members all having a good time behind the scenes of the series. There are not exactly a ton of spoilers in here, but there is a pretty clear reminder of one plotline that absolutely needs to be resolved in some way: Whether or not Gabriela and Diego have gone through with their wedding!

There have not exactly been a ton of Fire Country promos yet with new footage, but that is going to potentially change over the next month or so. The new season will certainly look different than the first two, mostly due to the fact that Bode is now out of prison and with that, he is no longer a part of Three Rock. He will be working to become a professional firefighter, but the challenge in making that happen comes via his own history. It is hard for someone in his position to get into the right programs, but he is going to keep fighting.

Beyond this story, we know already that Fire Country will continue to set up the Sheriff Country spin-off, and it does feel fair to assume that Morena Baccarin is going to be a part of the season in some way as Mickey. That is without even mentioning the arrival of Jared Padalecki as Camden, a character who will appear in at least a few episodes and could someday end up anchoring a show of his own, as well. In general, it should be pretty darn clear that there is a lot to look forward to at this point.

