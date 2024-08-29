Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date moved at The CW

If you are excited to see Superman & Lois season 4 premiere at The CW, let’s just say we have good news here — you will be seeing it a little earlier than first planned.

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the final episodes of the Tyler Hoechlin superhero show are now going to arrive come Monday, October 7, a little over a week earlier than first planned. This move comes after the previous timeslot companion in The Librarians: The Next Chapter moved over to TNT. Our hope is that the Monday spot does give the show a nice platform to generate attention in its final season; if nothing else, there is not a lot of similar competition out there.

We do know that the final season of Superman & Lois will look and feel a little different, as many series regulars are gone and other than the Kent family, the most notable full-time character is Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor. Still, we imagine that the stakes will be sky-high and a lot of the action intense.

In a full statement, here is what executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher had to say months ago about the show ending:

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created—on and off screen … We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history—Lex Luthor.”

