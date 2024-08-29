Dancing with the Stars 33: Witney Carson returning as pro

While we may be waiting next week to see the full cast for Dancing with the Stars season 33, we can at least share good news about a pro!

Today, it was confirmed that Witney Carson is going to be coming back as a judge this year after taking some time off for season 32. She has not revealed who she will be partnered with as of yet, but there are a few different possibilities to think about. Personally, we think that former Bachelor Joey Graziadei makes the most sense, at least out of the names mentioned. He’s someone who seems like a good personality match for her, and he’s also been strongly rumored to be a part of the show for a while.

Of course, we do tend to think that there are a number of other familiar pros who are going to be back for the new season, as well. Val Chmerkovskiy and Daniella Karagach each feel like locks given their recent stints on the show. Meanwhile, we tend to think that producers are going to want Rylee Arnold back given that she built up an incredibly big social following despite only being on the show for one season last fall.

The full cast for Dancing with the Stars 33 is going to be revealed on Good Morning America come September 4. Who knows, though? There is certainly a chance that some good news ends up getting announced before then; it is hard to keep a big cast under wraps, especially since a lot of them are familiar faces. (There are almost always one or two celebrities on the show we’ve never heard of, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change now.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

