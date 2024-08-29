Claim to Fame season 3 finale: Hud is John Mellencamp’s son

Even before the start of Claim to Fame season 3, let’s be honest: Some viewers knew that Hud was the son of John Mellencamp. After all, he had made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules in the past — but luckily, nobody else on the season saw it. He was able to skate by all the way to the finale, through there were a lot of clues close to the end.

The good news for Hud is pretty simple: A lot of people wanted to protect him. He was not the first person who people wanted to eliminate. Instead, a lot of the attention was pointed more on Adam, who had been a target for the vast majority of the season. Even after he was temporarily at the hospital to get his head stapled, they were still looking to target him!

Related – Is there a chance that you are going to see a Claim to Fame season 4 at ABC?

Are you shocked that Hud made it to the Claim to Fame season 3 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







