Claim to Fame season 3 finale: Hud is John Mellencamp’s son
Even before the start of Claim to Fame season 3, let’s be honest: Some viewers knew that Hud was the son of John Mellencamp. After all, he had made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules in the past — but luckily, nobody else on the season saw it. He was able to skate by all the way to the finale, through there were a lot of clues close to the end.
The good news for Hud is pretty simple: A lot of people wanted to protect him. He was not the first person who people wanted to eliminate. Instead, a lot of the attention was pointed more on Adam, who had been a target for the vast majority of the season. Even after he was temporarily at the hospital to get his head stapled, they were still looking to target him!
