Claim to Fame season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing a Claim to Fame season 4 renewal at ABC? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the celebrity-relative competition show?

The first thing that we should do rather simple is indicate where things stand: The network has not revealed things one way or another when it comes to the future of this competition. Even if we do remain hopeful, at the same time we’re well-aware of the fact that this is one of those shows that could be killed of at any point. Even if it is renewed, we also do not necessarily think there is going to be some grand proclamation about it. Everything could be a little under the radar and we are stuck waiting to get to the other side. This would not be the first show to do something like this, so we have to be prepared for that now.

With all of that in mind, we are cautiously optimistic — though we do think it would be worth it for the show to shake up the formula a little bit. We imagine that there needs to be some new competitions and ways to utilize clues within the game. As the series gets further and further into its run, contestants are going to be a little more aware of how production drops clues and how the game works — you have to find a way to combat that.

Provided that we do get a renewal, when can you expect it to premiere? Well, we do not exactly think that there is going to be any huge, sweeping changes when it comes to that. Our feeling for now is that the next season of the show will most likely premiere in the summer if it gets renewed — this is a great place for it to shine, and it does not have huge expectations there.

