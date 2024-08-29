Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Jonathon, Hakeem on board

While we may be waiting for a good while to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere over on ABC, why not share some casting news?

During last night’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special over on the network, it was confirmed that Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton are going to be heading to Paradise. This should at least be enough to die some viewers over while we wait for more announcements on the cast.

For the time being, we will at least say this: We’ve got two people here who it makes sense for us to see on that show. Hakeem is both incredibly likable and hilarious, and Jonathon made it really far on Jenn Tran’s season. He will almost certainly be a hot commodity down there from the get-go.

As exciting as it may be to see these two getting a chance to be a part of the show, the producers probably do still need to address one of the big elephants in the room here: The actual format of the show. Isn’t it boring once everyone just couples up? Also, aren’t so many dates at this point repeats of everything that we’ve had a chance to see before. Can something happen here that is different than what we’ve seen in the past? (Personally, we hope that the long break between seasons is going to get some more people on the show a chance to rethink certain parts of the show.)

In general, we do tend to think that Bachelor in Paradise will feature contestants from Joey’s season of The Bachelor, plus also a number of other recent seasons of the franchise. Yet, we wouldn’t mind it if the producers dipped back a few years if there are some memorable contestants who are still single. This show does need more nostalgia here and there!

