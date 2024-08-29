The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Jenn’s After the Final Rose details

On Monday night The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is going to come to a close — are you ready for an emotional three hours?

We do think that these lengthy finales can be tiresome at times, mostly because there are certain parts of the story that at this point feel rather predictable. However, at the same time you can argue that there are at least a few pretty interesting elements entering this finale. Take, for starters, what the big surprise involving Jenn is going to be! For us personally, we tend to think that it is going to involve her proposing as opposed to the other thing around — it creates a moment, and it also makes sense given her journey.

If you do want a number of big-time details in general about what the finale is going to look like, including the After the Final Rose portion, take a look at the synopsis below:

It’s a crucial week in Hawaii as Jenn’s journey to find love comes to a close. Torn between two men, Jenn seeks advice from her family and friends on a decision that will dictate her future forever. Meanwhile, Jenn joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates and the shocking conclusion of her journey unfold.

At the end of the After the Final Rose, we do tend to think that we’re going to get a good update as to whether or not Jenn is still with one of the guys, and we do think that there’s a good chance of it! In particular if she picks Devin, we tend to think there’s a good chance that it lasts just because he seems to be really all-in with her. Marcus, on the other hand, has spent a lot of time the past few weeks already wondering whether or not he can “get there.”

