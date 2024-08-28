The Bachelorette finale: Jenn Tran on ’emotional’ final rose

Are you ready to see The Bachelorette finale on ABC next week? This is a three-hour event that is of course going to produce a lot of emotional moments. There are going to be tears, but are there also going to be happy moments?

We’ve had this theory for a while and at this point, we see no real reason to move beyond it. We tend to think the show is intentionally misleading with the whole angle of “Jenn Tran” is going to end up alone. There is a good chance that she proposes herself, and that explains why there is something “unprecedented” happening at the end of the season. In terms of a story arc, you can also claim that it makes a good bit of sense for what we have seen when it comes to her relationship with Devin. This is someone who has worried that she may not have the feelings for him that he needs. Given how she has spoken to Marcus so far, we also understand a lot of those emotions.

Speaking per Deadline, Jenn did 100% indicate that almost everyone is going to be emotional by the end of things:

All I can say is it’s gonna be an emotional one. There’s a lot of emotions going around between the guys and me, and it’s just a highly, highly intense final few moments there.

Intense can be a good thing too, right? We see no reason to think that Jenn is engaged and happy at this point, but we also tend to think that Marcus just doesn’t feel like the right choice. This is someone who just doesn’t seem fully available on an emotional level, and that is something that you have to think about when it comes to her own past. There is a pretty specific story being told this season, perhaps even more than usual.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

