The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Devin or Marcus propose?

Ever since the start of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, the show has indicated that something huge is going to transpire. However, what will that something be? Well, there are a lot of different theories that are out there, but it honestly still feels like the easiest conclusion to draw is rather simple: Jenn is going to propose herself rather than the other way around.

Think about what we saw tonight in particular between Jenn and Devin, and how he felt like he needed reassurance that she was willing to choose him. He knew how he felt about her, and she just said that she has a much harder time expressing herself. That’s something that she is still actively working on in a number of different ways.

Now that we’ve seen the latest preview for the finale, we honestly wonder if there’s more evidence of this — remember that Jenn’s brother did not give Devin his blessing to propose. If this makes him feel uncomfortable, Jenn could make this move to put his mind at ease.

Is Marcus still in contention here, as well? 100%, and we suppose it is also possible that Jenn proposes to him — we just don’t see it. Their whole narrative right now is whether or not Marcus is going to be able to get there emotionally in the amount of time needed, and it would be hard for Jenn to propose there to a guy who may or may not say yes. We think that this is a season where you can actually follow the story being told. Devin is polarizing, but he’s also been a little bit of an oddball and an outlier from a prototypical Bachelor guy. With that, you can also argue for a surprising ending to the story.

