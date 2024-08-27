The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Who will Jenn Tran pick?

At the end of tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 8, we actually got a chance to see an extended preview for the finale next week! Sure, there is another episode wedged in the middle tomorrow night, but it never hurts to look far ahead, right?

Well, judging from what we saw in the preview, there are some big takeaways — and it could include some bad news for Marcus.

As is often the case with this show, the finale is going to feature the family for the lead meeting the final guys, and one question that is apparent is whether or not Jenn wants to be with someone who comes across as emotionally unavailable. That may be a way to describe Marcus at this point, who she clearly loves but the feelings aren’t expressed back. This is in contrast to Devin, who is saying everything that is on his mind and being pretty direct about it. He may seem like a lot at times, but he knows what he wants. (We would throw Jonathon in here, but it honestly feels like he is going to be the next person out.)

We know that the show continues to push that the finale is going to have this big, “unprecedented” ending and yet, does anyone think there is a lot of misdirection going on here? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we re just building towards a situation here where Jenn proposes herself to a guy rather than the other way around — and after what we’ve seen of Devin, it would actually make sense if he’s the final one. This would be her way of assuring him that she wants to be with him and is choosing him. They show her at a hotel door at one point, but that could be her breaking up with someone before the rose ceremony. This series often does air things out of order!

