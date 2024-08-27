The Bachelorette episode 8: Did Devin actually leave?

We had a good feeling entering The Bachelorette episode 8 that there was going to be a ton of drama, and also quite possibly a cliffhanger. So, where is that coming from? Well, think Devin. This is a guy who felt like the favorite at a certain point in the season; yet, it now feels like the gears has shifted towards Marcus.

What’s the irony in that? Well, it is not altogether hard to identify: It’s the fact that Jenn seems to have more feelings towards Marcus than the other way around. He hasn’t been able to “get there” with her, though she clearly loves him and has told him such.

Devin is now in this tricky spot where he feels like he is in second place or a backup option, and that’s a spot that he has been at before. He doesn’t want to remain there, and that’s why he contemplated leaving at this point. The last thing he clearly wants is to be dumped at the final rose and we understand that.

Close to the end of the episode, we saw Devin sit down for a conversation with Jesse Palmer where he laid a lot of his feelings out on the line, and wondered why Jenn has not said “I love you” back. Meanwhile, she has said more of these things to Marcus.

The episode did not give us closure on any of this, as Devin met with Jenn at the very end. The best-case scenario for Jenn is that this situation causes her to open her eyes. This could actually be a season that is similar to Desiree’s years ago, where the guy who was right for her was there the whole time and she had to figure out when to see it.

Related – Get more news heading into The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All

What do you think about Devin’s concerns over the course of The Bachelorette episode 8?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







