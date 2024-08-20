The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: When is it for Jenn’s season?

If you are excited to see The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All with Jenn Tran, rest assured of this: It will be here before too long.

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting this: Next Monday, the next phase of the competition will be here with fantasy suites and overnight dates. However, you will not have to wait another week to see most of Jenn’s guys reconvene! The plan is for The Men Tell All to arrive on ABC next Tuesday, and you will more than likely see a ton of drama play out then. We anticipate most of the notable people from the season coming back — or, at least that’s how the promo made it seem. Technically, they did not show a lot when it comes to real footage!

We’re sure that some out there may wonder whether or not some of the apparent “villains” of the season like Sam M. will be present. However, they almost always are! He may see it as an opportunity to try to turn around some of the narratives after how he was presented on the show, and the same goes for some of the other guys.

Also, a lot of people turn up to these because it’s an opportunity to try and generate more air time leading up to a possible Bachelor in Paradise appearance. It is insane to think that this is not something that happens here more often than not. (For those wondering, that show is coming back, though it may not arrive until we get around to 2025.)

In general, we just hope that this year’s Men Tell All is going to be something more than repeat content and a lot of padding. There are years where this does end up being the most dull episode of the season by a wide margin.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All with Jenn Tran?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







