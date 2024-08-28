Tracker season 2 promo: First look at Justin Hartley show’s return!

Come Sunday, October 13, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 premiere over on CBS. Are you ready for that?

In general, we do think that the Justin Hartley show is going to set out to deliver more of what you liked from the first chapter. Think in terms of daring rescues, plenty of danger, and also some notable guest stars, as well. We know already that at some point, you are going to be seeing Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh back as Russell and Dory, respectively.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first promo hyping up the return of Colter. We’re not going to sit here and say that this is the most jaw-dropping promo in the world, largely because it’s not. Instead, it is more of a reminder of some of what Colter does, and also how the structure of the show works.

Based on how successful the first season of Tracker was, it feels abundantly clear that CBS is going to pull out all the stops to make the second season a hit. That includes moving the series up an hour to 8:00 p.m. Eastern, plus also using it to effectively kick off the fall season. Thanks to it airing as a part of a post-NFL lineup, there is a good chance for huge ratings from the get-go … and that could also lead to a season 3 renewal. This is exactly the sort of show that the network wants in 2024 — something that does have story-of-the-week components and will appeal to casual viewers, but also something with a far larger mythology. There is no reason to think that it is going to be going anywhere soon.

In the end, the most important thing you can do here is quite simple: Watch it live, and tell your friends to do the same!

