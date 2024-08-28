Slow Horses season 4 schedule: Premiere, finale date, and more

We are eagerly awaiting the start of Slow Horses season 4 over on Apple TV+ — and luckily, it will be here sooner rather than later! In one week’s time you are going to have a chance to check out the first episode, but what’s happening beyond that?

Well, let’s just say that this is where things may be a little bit confusing. Earlier this year when the September 4 premiere date was announced, indications were that there would be two episodes airing that first week. That has since changed. Now, the plan is for there to be one episode a week for the Gary Oldman spy thriller, with the finale set for Wednesday, October 9.

So why the change here? Well, the simplest answer we can give is that it could be tied to the fact that this is only a six-episode show and with that, why would Apple TV+ want to burn two episodes off at once? You want to keep people subscribed for multiple months, and also have the show relevant as long as you can.

It is also fair to remember now that Slow Horses is entering an era for itself where it can be viewed as a little more “prestige” than it was once upon a time, with it getting a ton of Emmy nominations for the show itself plus Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden. Its road to success has been a little bit of a slow burn, but we are glad to see that it has made it to this point! Now, it is really just about seeing if it can sustain some of this success in the months and years to come. There is already a season 5 confirmed (it has already been filmed), and there are some reports out there that a season 6 is coming.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Slow Horses season 4?

Are you okay with us getting only one episode a week? Share right now in the attached comments! We are going to have some other updates on the way.

