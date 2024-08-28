Only Murders in the Building season 4: In praise of Howard

There is something pretty special about Howard on Only Murders in the Building season 4, especially based on how the show uses him. Michael Cyril Creighton has managed to become a main part of the cast even if he is not technically a part of the trio. He’s the jack-of-all-trades for the show, and we honestly think there’s a lot that viewers don’t even know about him.

Sometimes, Howard is used to move the plot forward; at other points, he brings in some humor. In the premiere, his new dog Gravey actually helps to discover Sazz’s body.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

There is a really fantastic new profile out of Creighton over at the New York Times, and you get some great quotes in there as to how he is loved by everyone involved. Take what showrunner John Hoffman has to say:

“He gives an unbelievably funny, dark, sad, funny performance the entire way through … The cast just fell in love with him.”

Meanwhile, Steve Martin wrote that “Every time Michael is in a scene, I relax. Because I know the comedy is taken care of.” All of this goes to show you the amount of respect the cast has for Creighton, and we tend to think Howard will have an important role on the series moving forward. Is he going to be able to provide some clues for Sazz’s death, beyond what we’ve already seen? Well, that still remains to be seen, but we hope that he’s around for the rest of the series. There are only a few constants within the Arconia between Charles, Mabel, and Oliver; he is one who has managed to stand out.

Related – Get more news entering the next Only Murders in the Building episode

What do you think we are going to see from Howard moving into the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







