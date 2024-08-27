Industry season 4 hopes grow further thanks to ratings increases

With each passing week, it is looking more and more clear that moving Industry to Sunday nights was a wise decision for HBO. While this may not be a ratings smash on the level of House of the Dragon or The Last of Us, it is clearly a show finding its audience.

According to a report now from TVLine, the third episode of season 3 (which aired this past Sunday) ended up generating in general 370,000 multiplatform viewers on Sunday night. This marks the best-performing episode of the series so far in terms of night 1 viewership, and that means that even during the season, the audience for the business drama continues to grow.

There are a few things that at this point, are absolutely working in Industry’s favor. First and foremost, you have the move to a better timeslot after it aired on Mondays for the first two seasons. Meanwhile, the show is supremely smart and well-told, which is always going to help in situations like this. Add to all of this a familiar face in Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington, and you have a real recipe for success. While there is no season 4 renewal right now over at HBO, we do think that there’s a great chance that it gets ordered within the next week or two. This is a network that likes to do in-season orders for a lot of their shows, as it serves as a signal that they are worthy of investment long-term. It is all a part of the general HBO brand.

Another new episode is poised to air on the network this weekend, and it is our hope that after that, you’ll continue to see the show go in the right direction.

