Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Worlds collide

We know that there were a few major criticisms about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 over at Prime Video. What was one of the biggest? Well, it has to do with there being almost 100 different storylines and very little crossover with some of them.

Because the goal here front the start was to make the fantasy epic a five-season event, we do think the showrunners felt less pressure to converge some of the storylines into one place. Rather, they spent a ton of time working to develop things across the board, for better or for worse.

Rest assured, though, that the second season is not going to be a carbon copy of what we’ve seen so far. Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner Patrick McKay makes it clear that a lot of plotlines are starting to move together:

“Worlds start to braid into one story … That story is Sauron rising and threatening the world and the world having to band together despite how different they all are to try and stop him.”

Of course, the challenge here is that we know already that things are not going to end in a particularly great way for most of our heroes, at least per the history that we know about Middle-earth. There may be some victories scattered here and there, but there are also going to be a ton of failures. If there is one bit of advice we can hand down at this point, it is to go ahead and be prepared on all fronts. This season could be emotional; as a matter of fact, this is precisely what we want! We want to be as invested in a lot of these characters as humanly possible.

