Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 video: Good / evil?

As we prepare for the season 2 premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, why not discuss morality? One of the things that was always interesting about the original J.R.R. Tolkien source material is that you had such clear representations of good and evil, which was represented in characters such as Sauron in particular.

Yet, even within all of this, we were reminded further that there were characters who were morally gray — or, those who could be turned one way or another be objects (such as the One Ring) or some of their actions. It did add a necessary amount of complexity to the story, as there was something fun that came from watching and never quite knowing exactly what was about to transpire.

Now, if you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which many cast members take a look at their characters and discuss them through the lens of good or evil. It’s a fun little way to get perspective on some of the characters, while at the same time not really getting anything when it comes to major spoilers. Through that lens, we do think this is effective.

What is important to note here is that while some characters are obviously good, that does not make them immune to mistakes. Take Galadriel, someone who we absolutely do feel is trying to do the right thing through a lot of season 1 only to be played by Sauron. We still think that she is good and yet, the way in which other people can use that goodness creates for some interesting stories of its own. For now, all of this is interesting to consider.

