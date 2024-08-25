Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The Dark Wizard

As we prepare to see the premiere if Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 on Prime Video in the near future, let’s talk wizards. Or, to be specific, a certain Dark Wizard who is being played by the exceptional Ciaran Hinds.

At the moment, there is not a ton that is known about this character, but a few things are starting to change. For starters, we have a description now courtesy of Deadline: “A dark and powerful wizard, whose origins and intentions are shrouded in secrecy, and who has a legion of magic-wielding acolytes who obey his every command — among them the three travelers who sought out the Stranger at the end of Season 1… on the Dark Wizard’s orders.”

So who exactly is this character really? Well, he is among the Istari, otherwise known as Wizards, a group that does also include Gandalf. Saruman is obviously another notable one from the original J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy, and it is fair to say that the Dark Wizard fits in somewhere … but how? Is this a familiar character or not? There are a lot of different things that you have to discuss and get into here.

Now, we just have to hope that the show really does give us some sort of answer here rather than stringing it along forever. After all, we’ve already got one ongoing character surrounded in mystery for a good while in The Stranger, and we have yet to see any evidence at all that we are about to learn the truth there — or, that we will at some point within the reasonably near future.

At this point, we’re just glad to see the episodes air and from there, we will see what transpires.

