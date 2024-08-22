Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Jack Lowden joins
If you were not excited enough already to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 arrive over at Prime Video, know this: There is another famous face coming on board as Sauron!
As a video featurette over at IGN reveals, you are going to be seeing Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden turn up as an early version of the shape-shifting big bad. This scene actually takes place a good thousand years before the start of season 1, which is also set significantly before the events of the J.R.R. Tolkien book trilogy.
As we move forward, we know that Sauron is going to be showing up in a lot of different forms — and you better believe that we’re excited to see a lot of major events play out. There is going to be a lot of action as we move forward, and also an exploration into a lot of the villains in Middle-earth. The first season gave us more of a chance to learn about the heroes and now, we do have a better chance to dive into the opposition.
Obviously, Amazon has high hopes to make this season bigger and better than season 1, which did have a mixed reaction in the early going. We do still believe that there is a chance the next batch of episodes will catapult in a positive direction, so fingers crossed!
As for Lowden, remember that Slow Horses season 4 is going to be airing on Apple TV+ this September. He’s in the midst of a quite a busy next several weeks — that much is clear.
