The Old Man season 2 teaser: Everyone is in danger!

Based on the latest teaser for The Old Man season 2 over at FX, one thing is pretty clear: You have danger coming in all directions! Of course that is exciting, but it also comes with another question as well: Is there a way for Dan Chase and Harold Harper to get out of it?

Ultimately, there are so many things that are at the heart of this season. You’ve got a rescue mission, for starters, but who will rescue the rescuers? Will Chase and Harper be able to rely on their skill set at all when everything is said and done?

We do have a handful of important things to share here, starting with a teaser for what’s ahead over here — one that amplifies the danger. Also, there is a season 2 logline that does at least give you a handful of further details:

In Season 2 of FX’s The Old Man, former CIA agent “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date — to recover “Emily Chase” (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by “Faraz Hamzad” (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications.

As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime. “Khadija” (Jacqueline Antaramian), Hamzad’s sister and trusted advisor, is concerned about the path her brother has taken and what it will cost them. As the stakes get higher and more secrets are uncovered, “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase. Meanwhile, “Julian Carson” (Gbenga Akinnagbe) is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself.

Now, of course the problem is having to wait until September 12 to see the show actually air.

