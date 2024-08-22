The Old Man season 2 teaser offers new Jeff Bridges spotlight

After waiting over two years, The Old Man season 2 is finally poised to premiere next month on FX. Are you ready to dive into it?

While it has been so long that viewers may have forgotten a few things about the last chapter of the crime / action drama, there is one selling point that is here front and center: The star power. You’ve got Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow working together, and that is well-worth the price of admission. The second season is also going to be a search-based story that is going to give Bridges’ character of Dan Chase plenty of story.

If you haven’t seen the latest, Bridges-specific teaser, you can do that over at the link here. Meanwhile, the synopsis indicates further that Emily will be the center of the search that lies ahead:

In FX’s The Old Man Season 2, former CIA agent “Dan Chase” (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director “Harold Harper” (John Lithgow) set off to recover “Emily Chase” (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped. As the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications, and “Zoe McDonald” (Amy Brenneman) makes surprising moves into Chase’s world.

We obviously hope that this is a season that manages to elevate the story to another level, especially since 2024 has so far really been a great one for FX. Think about it like this — they’ve already had arguably the show of the year in Shogun, and then you are following that up with the third season of The Bear. The Old Man is obviously a very different sort of show, but there are opportunities here to keep churning out high quality programming. This also should help those who are bummed out that Reacher and some other high-octane action stories are not coming back until at least next year.

