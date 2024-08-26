Industry season 3 episode 3: That Harper – Eric moment

We obviously expected something crazy to happen over the course of Industry season 3 episode 3 — making Eric work for Harper, though? Well, that isn’t something that we anticipated, and we tend to think that it is going to create all sorts of messiness from here on out.

Given their history, how is this going to work? While we do think that Harper sees a professional need being filled here, it also goes deeper. This is a way to test him out and see what makes him tick at this point; the fact that their meeting in episode 3 comes after Eric’s complete and utter spiral makes it all the crazier.

So how is Eric perceiving things between the two of them now? Well, here is just some of what Ken Leung had to say about that to TVLine:

“Harper goes from being a known entity to not only being an unknown entity, but something Eric has trouble facing metaphorically and literally. She’s become the ‘him’ that he doesn’t really take the time to reflect on. In his mind, he’s a hero, but there’s a shadow. She’s the shadow part that he doesn’t really face. I’ve pushed her so far that I’ve been able to create a new reality of what she means to me in my mind. Suddenly she’s in front of me, demanding that we work for them.”

This story is far from over, so we’ll have a great chance to see how the dynamic shifts and changes. Meanwhile, at the same time the story with Lumi presses on as there are questions continuing to form about what’s ahead for that company. Even after everything we saw within this episode, there are still questions out there about whether the company was overvalued by Pierpoint.

