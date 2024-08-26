Industry season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Rishi’s big risk

Based on a lot of the early details that have started to come out about Industry season 3 episode 4 at HBO, one thing is clear: Rishi could get a spotlight. Almost every single thing we’re hearing about this episode (titled “White Mischief”) seems to suggest that it is all about him!

Of course, does this mean that good things are about to be coming for him? Well, we wouldn’t exactly say that just yet — instead, it feels more like one of the most chaotic stories of the entire season is right around the corner given that his job could be threatened by the end of it.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Industry season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Deeply in debt with a new home and baby, Rishi takes a massive gamble after a surprise visit from an old friend. Later, with his luck running out both at home and work, Rishi engages in another high-risk, high-reward opportunity that could threaten his job at Pierpoint.

Now, it is our hope here that by the end of this episode, there’s going to be a chance for clarity on his future — but also where things are with Yasmin, Eric, Henry, and a lot of other characters! We tend to think that at least a few other people within this hour are going to work in order to have their voices heard, as it is pretty darn hard to imagine the opposite during a season that is fundamentally so short.

Based on the way in which the creative team for Industry tend to work on it, our sentiment (at least for now) is that the story this season is going to have some closure — but from there, you can at least hope for a chance that some other craziness will eventually be set up in a possible season 4.

What are you the most excited to check out right now when it comes to Industry season 3 episode 4?

