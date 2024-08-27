Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere: Sazz’s remains…

We will admit that entering the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere on Hulu this week, we were confused about a few things. In particular, we are talking here about the death of Sazz Pataki.

After all, how were Charles, Mable, and Oliver unaware of the fact she was dead while going out to Los Angeles? She died in Charles’ apartment! Well, as it turns out, the reason nobody discovered the truth is because someone moved the body. There was still a bullet hole in the window and a stain on the floor, but they weren’t around long enough to detect those.

Instead, it was closer to the end of the episode Charles realized something was truly off when he got a call from Lester about a window repair. From there, the trio used Howard’s new retired working-dog Gravey to determine that Sazz was taken from his apartment down to the incinerator, where the only remains of her were the rods from Bulgaria that were in her body after several injuries on the job.

There are still a number of things that remain unclear about the murder, including how the killer was able to move the body without (seemingly) being found out in a pretty short period of time. Meanwhile, were they camped out waiting for Charles to arrive for hours, and when did they learn that it was not him that they shot? this is, of course, provided that Charles was the intended target rather than Sazz, which makes sense.

You also do have to wonder at this point whether or not the killer was just a hired gun, especially since the level of expertise required to do this is pretty darn high…

