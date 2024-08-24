Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2: The West Tower

Even though you will be waiting until a week from Tuesday in order to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2, Hulu is making the wait a bit easier. After all, today they unveiled a few more details about what is coming up here!

First and foremost, note here that the title for this installment is “Gates of Heaven.” It is one that could allow us a chance to learn not just more about the Arconia, but at the same time, more about Charles himself! From the moment that Sazz was killed at the end of last season, this is 100% something that we hoped we were going to have a chance to see. After all, the killer may be someone who hated both him and his former stunt double. Also, you could argue that Charles was the intended target given how the apartment was dark and the killer was shooting at a distance. That’s something that we’ve felt for most of the off-season.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the newly-released Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 synopsis — we certainly like to think that this sets the stage:

Mabel and Oliver begin investigating Arconia’s West Tower and get trapped inside an ominous game. Meanwhile, Charles is visited by two individuals from his complex past.

Given how much this season has been hyped on the basis of Hollywood and what’s happening outside the Arconia, we are pretty darn please by the fact that there is still a lot going on within the building itself. That’s a huge part of the show and we never want to see that change.

