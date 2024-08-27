Only Murders in the Building season 4: Scott Bakula’s big cameo!

We knew that the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere was going to contain some star power. However, Scott Bakula? Well, follow that under “things we did not see coming.”

It had already been established in the world of the show that the Quantum Leap and NCIS: New Orleans star was somewhat of a meme, and he also had a working relationship with Sazz Pataki. As it turns out, we actually saw him in the opening episode for what feels to be a brief cameo. Beyond just that, he also did play an important role in the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

So, what did we end up seeing here? Well, Bakula had a brief conversation with Charles (Steve Martin) to inform him that Sazz did not show up for work. He was already concerned about her whereabouts, and that intensified his search for information on her. Eventually, at the end of the episode we learned more about what really happened with her and the incinerator.

How did this cameo come back?

Well, it was established a good year ago that Bakula has a history with showrunner John Hoffman, so clearly there must have been some talks leading up to this moment. Scott had also said that he was not prepared for his name to be brought up in season 3 but in some way, that had to be at least part of the fun.

Now, we will admit that there is a part of us wondering whether or not Bakula could actually be the killer here. After all, is it possible that he hired someone to kill Charles (a possible professional rival) and he missed? Just remember that the actor on the show is not the same as the one in real life…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building now, including details on what lies ahead

What did you think about about the events of the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







