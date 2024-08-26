Interview with the Vampire season 3: Impact of Netflix airing?

The third season of Interview with the Vampire is in the works at AMC, though we may be waiting some time in order to see it.

Even still, we would argue that this is a rather exciting time for the series, and there is one reason for that above almost any other: The first season is now available on Netflix! This is an opportunity for more viewers to get hooked on the show and of course, this is something that makes us excited. We also legitimately think that this is one of those shows that does manage to get better and better as time goes on, and there is something thoroughly exciting about this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Now, is this the sort of thing that could dramatically impact the viewership for season 3 down the road — or, potentially raise the odds that we get a season 4 renewal? Let’s just say that the possibility is there, but we don’t want to say it is a guarantee. After all, there’s a chance Netflix viewers may just hang back and hope that future seasons are released there. There is no guarantee that they are going to navigate over to cable in order to check it out.

Ultimately, the best-case scenario (and the reason why AMC made some of the choices that they did) is that AMC is going to get some more viewers for Interview with the Vampire thanks to this, and that these viewers will also navigate over to Mayfair Witches and the upcoming Talamasca series. The entire Immortal Universe is as ambitious as they come, but we do still think there’s a chance for all of it to be successful.

Related – Get some more discussion right now on Interview with the Vampire right now, including more season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







