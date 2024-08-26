Big Brother 26: Who won the AI Instigator?

Entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, there was really one question we wanted an answer to: Who was the AI Instigator? This is the person who has the power to stir up drama behind the backs of a lot of the people within the game.

On paper, we’ll admit that the twist sounded silly — heck, we were even a little dismissive of it! That’s before we actually got a chance to see some of the fallout on the live feeds the past few days. Without giving too much here, it also felt like it was hurting Tucker perhaps more than anyone else.

Ironically, over the past few days Tucker was one of the people most suspected online — to us, it was between him, Joseph, and Angela, given that all three of them would probably embrace the total chaos that comes with the power. The funny thing, though, is that even if you think you have a sense of how to use it, that doesn’t mean your ideas are going to go according to plan.

