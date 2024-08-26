Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Angela turning on Tucker?

What we are seeing at this point in Big Brother 26 this week is pretty inevitable: People turning on Tucker. The moment that he is vulnerable, people are going to find ways to consider voting him out. While his game has its flaws, he’s also one of the best competitors out there and you don’t want to risk him winning out.

Or, that is the cast with some people. Tucker potentially getting voted out this week if he loses the AI Arena is actually due largely to a twist that a lot of us felt rather silly about at first in the AI Instigator, which is going to make it all the worse if it is actually Tucker controlling what is being said. The drop about him and Rubina holding hands caused MJ and Leah to turn on him pretty fast, mostly because they realized that they weren’t exactly able to reel him in and he was keeping secrets.

Also, we do think that Angela is now concerned that she is nowhere near the top of his list of important people. Makensy of all people planted a seed earlier today, and just a matter of minutes ago Angela seemed to be leading the charge to Quinn, Leah, and Makensy that Tucker should go. The problem here, of course, is that if T’kor nominates either Angela or Leah for replacement, that means that it’s a guarantee that one of the four people in that room would not be voting. That means that you’d need two more votes to avoid a tie and Kimo is Team Tucker and Cam said he doesn’t want him out just yet. Joseph has been close to him here and there, Rubina has the showmance, and Chelsie may want do whatever T’kor does to build trust.

So, even if Angela does turn on Tucker, there is no guarantee that he goes. What makes all of this even harder to figure out is that Joseph is locked in solitary confinement for the time being so he can’t contribute to anything in to what’s happening.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 now, including how paranoid Tucker is

Do you think it is the right time for Angela to turn on Tucker in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







