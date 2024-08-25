Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Tucker getting nervous?

Everyone is up and at it today within the Big Brother 26 house, and we are seeing something that is a bit different from what we have before. To be specific, we are talking here about a rare instance in the game where Tucker is starting to feel vulnerable.

After all, he has said himself that if he loses the AI Arena, he recognizes fully that he is a really tantalizing target for people in the house, even though he also recognizes that there are some people willing to support him. The truth here is that for some people, he’s too big a target to bail on at this point.

With this in mind, we think the conversation between him and Cam early this afternoon was important. Sure, some of it may have been blowing smoke (like making promises to each other if they win HoH), but we think Cam realizes that he needs another physical threat in the game as a shield right now. Also, he may have gotten the sense that if it was Chelsie vs. him last week, T’kor, Kimo, and others may have voted him out of the game.

What’s a little more interesting is that Makensy told Angela today that Tucker is using her, and then shortly after, Tucker had a conversation with her asking for her vote. It’s possible that this has gotten into Angela’s head, just as Leah and Makensy may have it in their own heads that they can’t trust or manipulate Tucker since he downplayed his relationship with Rubina. The AI Instigator actually did something, and it’ll be hilarious if said Instigator is actually Tucker himself.

What does T’kor want?

That’s still unclear. We do think Tucker allowing her to have the $5,000 in the Veto is making her less eager to send him out this week, but she only has so much control. She still has not finalized her replacement nominee, but it’s between Angela and Leah. Either way, it does feel like Tucker really just needs to win that AI Arena to ensure he sticks around.

Related – Get some more discussion now about the Big Brother 26 live feeds

Just how nervous do you think Tucker should be at this point within the Big Brother 26 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







