Ted Lasso season 4: Will it feature women’s team?

We are still personally reeling from the news that a Ted Lasso season 4 is closer to happening over at Apple TV+. It is not official yet, but there are signs making it clear that the story is moving in a positive direction.

So what questions still remain? Well, there are a few of them, with the biggest one being just what the story for a new batch of episodes would be, especially since we don’t think the show necessarily wants to do something that they have before.

Is there a chance that you do something more with the AFC Richmond team? Sure, but it is worth noting that none of the actors supposedly on board right now are people who were active on the soccer pitch. Given that they were almost champions in season 3, they may have achieved that in the time between season 3 and a potential season 4.

What feels more possible at this point is that season 4 will be in a lot of ways akin to a familiar-but-new story, with the women’s team being front and center after being hinted at during the original season 3 finale. It would allow the show to bring in a ton of new characters and a separate underdog story. Here, it could be about a team trying to find new fans for the first time and all of the various challenges that are associated with that. Also, the challenges facing women’s sports and how somehow, people still do not take Ted seriously.

For now, this is absolutely an interesting idea — though we also wouldn’t be mad if the likes of Jamie and Sam come back. (Even if the show is about a women’s team, we imagine there are characters who could still be appearing here and there.)

