The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: The Men Tell All & more

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to be seeing The Bachelorette episode 9 air, and this one is obviously big via The Men Tell All.

What is going to happen throughout these two hours? Well, to some extent we tend to think that if you’ve seen one of these specials, you’ve seen them all. We tend to think that both Sam N. and Sam M. are going to get a lot of air time, and the same goes for Thomas. A lot of conflicts from the season are going to be regurgitated time and time again, and we don’t know how much will be accomplished. Sam M. may try to do something within this episode in order to rehab his image, but is that actually going to happen? We’ll have to see.

One of the more interesting questions that we have at this point is rather simple: Whether or not we’re going to have an opportunity to see Devin turn up to confront a lot of the other men about the drama. We’ve seen in the past something like this happen when someone still a part of the season is mixed up in a lot of the drama — and he has been a focal point in a lot of what we’ve seen, regardless of whether or not he likes it. There are certain parts of it that, at this point, are unavoidable.

On a more lighthearted note, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing bloopers, something that has become a rather important staple of this part of the show. For now, we have a pretty hard time imagining that this is going to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

