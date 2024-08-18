The Bachelor video: Grant Ellis tells his mom about casting

While you want for tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode to arrive, why not see something wholesome for The Bachelor?

For those of you who missed the news, days ago Grant Ellis was officially confirmed to be the next star of the series — something that does merit a great deal of celebration. He came across as charming, likable, and different from some of the other guys on Jenn Tran’s season; with that, we hope that there is a chance that he really gets a good chance to shine now! There is still a lot we don’t know about him but in a new video, ABC and the producers are at least giving us an opportunity to know a little bit more about his mom.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Grant inform his mom that he’s been chosen to be the next lead, and her reaction to it is pretty priceless. She is clearly just as excited as he is, and that is certainly something that you love to see in advance.

For those who are unaware, the likely reason Grant was announced early was to ensure that the producers have plenty of time to cast specifically for him — we like to think of this as them rectifying a mistake they made during Jenn’s season. We wonder if they could go back in time, if they would have announced her casting from the time in which she was eliminated. That may have allowed for a better group of guys, and not ones (see Sam M.) who specifically said that he had imagined someone else to be in the role.

Grant’s season of the show is going to be coming in January, most likely — more details should come before too long.

